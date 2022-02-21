Moana Pasifika may return for round two

The announced changes do not affect the draw for any round two matches played in Australia.

Moana Pasifika's first-round match against the Blues was postponed when the squad was forced into isolation at their Queenstown hotel on February 9 after members of their group tested positive for COVID-19.

The first cohort of Moana Pasifika players and management were approved by New Zealand Public Health to leave isolation today and resume training.

New Zealand Rugby will continue to work with Moana Pasifika to ensure players have adequate time to safely prepare for their rescheduled match against the Chiefs. Player safety and wellbeing will be the number one priority as the team returns to training.

Moana Pasifika's second round match against the Chiefs was originally scheduled to be played in Dunedin at 7.05 pm on Friday,, but will now be played two days later in Queenstown on Sunday with a 3.35 pm kick-off time.

The revised schedule also means the Highlanders and Crusaders match has moved forward 24 hours from Saturday to Friday night, while the Blues and Hurricanes match also shifts forward one day from Sunday to Saturday, with a change of venue and kick-off time, from 3:35 pm in Queenstown to 7.05 pm in Dunedin.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said:

"Moana Pasifika continue to follow all health advice as they complete their isolation and have been making plans for a return to training once health authorities have released them from isolation. We are not able to discuss details of Moana Pasifika's COVID cases but the new schedule for Round 2 provides Moana Pasifika with the best possible opportunity to prepare for a return to play.

"We are also continuing to work with our joint venture partners Rugby Australia, and our broadcasters to reschedule the postponed first-round match between the Blues and Moana Pasifika and will make an announcement in due course."