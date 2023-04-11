Moana Pasifika officially arrive in Samoa

A welcoming reception was hosted for the team by Samoa's Minister of Tourism, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster at the STA Fale last night..

The team will host its first ever match in Samoa against the Queensland Reds on 14 April at Apia Park.

"I’m sure there’s plenty of excitement building in Samoa for the game on Friday," said Head Coach Aaron Mauger.

"The team is very excited to play in Samoa, especially our local players who will be able to introduce the team to our aiga in Samoa.

“This is groundbreaking for us to play in Apia and it will be a historical match.

"The support and the alofa that we’ll receive in Samoa will really uplift our boys and allow us to put out our best performance out on the park against the Reds.”

A welcome parade will take place on tomorrow, Wednesday 12 April.

The parade will start at 8.30am outside the Police Station Headquarters on Main Beach Road, and will follow the Police Marching Band to FMFMII Government building for the flag raising ceremony and national anthem at 9.00am.

Photo credit: STA