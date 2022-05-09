Moana Pasifika progress 'history in the making' - Sir La’auli Michael Jones

"Whos got your back? I got your back!" The teams chants echo through Mt Smart stadium signalling the up-coming battle against the NSW Waratahs in round 12 of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific this afternoon.

Chairman Sir La’auli Michael Jones says welcoming the first membership holders to Mt Smart Stadium is a milestone.

“The original members are here today who believe in this vision. Its been a long time coming.”

Despite facing a tough season, Captain Sekope Kepu says the team are grateful for their supporters, the club members and families who are on the journey with them.

Kepu says there's been a huge amount of growth involved in becoming full time professional rugby players, so it is a win in itself for the young team members.

He says being an ex-Waratah it is emotional thinking about his time with his ‘second team’, but being in contact with his Waratah mates fuels the excitement for the game this Saturday.

Chairman Michael Jones says this is about the next generation, and describes the team as a ‘waka’ upholding the might of the Pacific.

“There's something good happening at Mt Smart, there's something good happening at Moana Pasifika.” Jones says.

“This is the people's team, everybody is on this journey.”