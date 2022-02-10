Moana Pasifika's Super Rugby debut in doubt

Moana Pasifika's final pre-season match is likely to be cancelled this weekend after a member of its training squad, who was with the team before it headed to Queenstown, was deemed a close contact.

A Blues player has also been deemed a close contact and is now isolating at the team's Queenstown hotel.

Players from both teams have so far returned negative results after rapid antigen tests but New Zealand Rugby's Chris Lendrum said they're waiting on more definitive PCR tests.

"The PCR testing is going to tell us if there are positive cases in the environment but its highly unlikely that everybody is positive or everybody is negative.. so the next step is who are the close contacts?"

"(That) will be determined by the DHB and that in turn will identify how many players inside the bubble can continue to train and how many have to isolate and what that means," said Lendrum.

It's highly likely there will be positive tests.

"Looking back at the transition period for Moana Pasifika, it's absolutely possible, so we are preparing for the worst and anything else is a bonus."

The situation is a major setback for Super Rugby's newest team Moana Pasifika, with the players only having been together since early January.

"The pre-season game was really important for them this weekend...we've all mentally prepared for the disruptions and the uncertainties but nothing quite prepares you for when you need to wait for the formal notification from a district health board as to the status of your team," said chief executive Pelenato Sakalia.