Money raised at Fiji Kaiviti Silktails and PNG Hunters match will go to Tonga

All money raised at the game will go to their Pacific neighbour Tonga after it was devastated by a tsunami and ash from an undersea volcanic eruption in January.

The match will be played on Saturday February 26 at Runaway Bay, near Southport, on the Gold Coast.

The day will include functions, sporting memorabilia auctions, and other activities around the game with all funds raised going directly to the re-build in Tonga.

The tragedy affected 84 per cent of Tonga's population, with homes, schools and hospitals either washed away or buried under the ash fall.