Naiqama to captain Fiji against PNG

The pair are among 15 NRL players in a 30-man squad named for the June 25 Test at Sydney's Campbelltown Stadium, which will headline a double-header also featuring Samoa and the Cook Islands.

Naiqama was first appointed captain of the Bati in 2016 and led the nation to the 2017 World Cup semi-finals.

Players based in the northern hemisphere, including Korbin Sims and Kane Evans were not considered.

The squad, which will go into camp next Monday, June 20, includes four players from the Fiji domestic competition.