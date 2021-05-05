Native and Mele win Vanuatu Rugby Union’s Labour 7s

Natives defeated Ifira in the men’s final while Mele also defeated Ifira in the women’s division.

Natives men’s and Mele women’s rugby 7s teams won the Labour Day tourney at Erakor field over the weekend.

Police finished third place in the men’s division while Tanvasoko took third place in the women’s division.

Island Warriors finished in fourth place.

Felie of Mele women’s rugby club was awarded the best player for the women’s while Villy Kalsarap was awarded the fair play award.

Natives team captain Toara was the best male player for the tournament.