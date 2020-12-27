Newcastle star Mitchell Pearce's wedding cancelled amid flirty text allegations

Pearce was due to be married on Tuesday to partner Kristin Scott in Byron Bay, but a report in the Daily Telegraph, which has been confirmed by the Sydney Morning Herald, revealed the wedding has now been called off.

The matter has been reported to Knights management, but no complaints have come from inside the club.

Some of the guests on the list of 150 were informed as late as Christmas Eve that the wedding had been cancelled. A number of big-name players, including Kieran Foran, had been invited to the wedding.

Pearce blamed Covid-19 for the cancellation, telling The Sunday Telegraph the issue was a private matter.

“It’s Covid mate,” he was reported as saying in the News Corp paper. “We’re sorting things out. It’s a really stressful time for us. It’s our business, no-one else’s. We haven’t cancelled, we’ve postponed. I’m filthy about people spreading rumours.”

Knights chief executive Philip Gardner was firm about not engaging with the matter, believing it was a private matter between Pearce and his fiancee.

Pearce is currently in negotiations for a new contract at the Knights, entering his 15th season next year. The 31-year-old and his fiancee recently opened a barre studio in the area, where he intends to stay.

Pearce is eager to sign onto the club for at least another five years, which would take him through to 36.

"I don't have a time on how long I want to keep playing," Pearce told the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month. "I'm lucky I haven't had too many injuries. Physically I feel good, and mentally I still love turning up. I love competing and trying to push the limits each year.

"Even last season, I didn't miss a training session and didn't miss a game. I've got a lot of good footy ahead of me for a fair few years yet."