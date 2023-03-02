Next All Blacks coach to be named next month

New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy today confirmed the timeline for the appointment process for Foster's successor.

"Following wide ranging consultation and after carefully weighing up all scenarios and the key lessons from 2019, New Zealand Rugby is now commencing a process for selecting the All Blacks head coach from 2024," Dame Patsy said in a statement.

"We appreciate these decisions are challenging as we try to find the balance between public scrutiny and high-performance expectations, within the need to safeguard our responsibilities and ensure we are prioritising conversations internally with our people."

"Until now, New Zealand Rugby has been reluctant to talk publicly about an appointment process for the All Blacks coach to protect the integrity of the process, and to minimise the scrutiny on the individuals involved. Recent events, however, necessitate some clarity.

"Noting the divergent views as to the best timings for this process and that neither timing window is perfect, out of respect for the people involved, New Zealand Rugby will not be making any further comment after today until a decision has been reached. This will be concluded in the next four to six weeks.

"The current All Blacks coaching and management team, led by Ian Foster, continues to have the full support of New Zealand Rugby through this critical Rugby World Cup year," the statement ended.

Foster has said he wouldn't re-apply for the job until after this year's World Cup in France.

Dame Patsy didn't rule him out of the running and said it was up to Foster if he wanted to apply for the role before the process closes.

However, Foster doubled down on his earlier comments in a statement released by NZR on Wednesday afternoon.

"As I said last week, I felt the best thing for our team and for our entire management group was to have this process done after the Rugby World Cup. That hasn't happened but we will accept the decision and move on.

"My sole focus remains unchanged. It is to lead this All Blacks team and management group in our planning and preparation so that we go to France with the goal of winning the Rugby World Cup and making this country proud.

"I won't be re-applying for the job of head coach."

Last year, NZR boss Mark Robinson confirmed the organisation would break with tradition and announce the next All Blacks coach before the World Cup.

It's believed the Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph, both former All Blacks, are the frontrunners for the role.

Ian Foster publicly criticised NZR's handling of the situation last week and said the decision shouldn't be made until after the World Cup finishes in October

"Those conversations are best had after a World Cup when everyone is clear and we have the latest data and we know where the team is at and then the board and everyone can make the decision with all the data on the table.

"In the meantime, we have got a management team and a coaching group that is fully committed to one goal, which is the World Cup and not trying to position themselves into where they fit in next year's regime," Foster told the NZ Herald.