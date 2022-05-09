Nikorima leaves Warriors

Nikorima who was signed to the end of this season, will continue his career with NRL club the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

"He wanted to take up an offer elsewhere. Given the circumstances we weren't going to stand in his way," Warriors general manager football Craig Hodges said.

Nikorima joined the Warriors in May 2019 after 86 appearances for the Brisbane Broncos, making his club debut in the Magic Round clash against St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium.

His 59th and final appearance for the Warriors was against the Sydney Roosters on 17 April.

Photo: Photosport Caption: Kodi Nikorima