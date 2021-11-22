NZ and Moana Super Rugby squads confirmed for 2022

Each of New Zealand's five Super Rugby Pacific squads have been bolstered by notable players who were plying their trade on foreign shores in 2021 including Beauden Barrett (Blues), Brodie Retallick (Chiefs), TJ Perenara and Dominic Bird (Hurricanes), Pablo Matera (Crusaders) and Marty Banks and Rhys Marshall (Highlanders).

There has also been some movement on the transfer market with 12 players making a move between New Zealand's five clubs, and a further nine players moving to a newly minted Moana Pasifika squad featuring Wallabies veterans Sekope Kepu and Christian Lealifano.

The Hurricanes have confirmed 2021 captain and All Black loosie Ardie Savea has re-signed with the franchise, though they've lost former All Black prop Owen Franks to a season ending achilles injury before the 2022 competition has even begun.

The Blues have named Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as a midfielder for next year's season.