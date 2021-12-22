NZ born rugby player dies in the Netherlands

The 32-year-old lock is believed to have fallen from a building, suffering severe head injuries.

He underwent emergency surgery, but died in hospital following a match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam

"We regret to announce the death of Kawa Leauma," confirmed Spain's Rugby Federation.

The Federation declined to give more information "at the express wish of his wife", after her husband "suffered a freak accident".

Leauma played for Samoa's under-20s and a number of Auckland clubs before switching his allegiance to Spain, where he joined first division club Ordizia.

He made one unofficial appearance for Spain but was left out of the 52-7 victory in Amsterdam, a World Cup qualifier, because of questions over his eligibility.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Spain international Kawa Leauma," tweeted former England captain and World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

"My thoughts are with his teammates & family at this difficult time."