The event was successful last week with great actions from all the participants in the first round of the VRFU Rugby 10’s competition at the Independence Park field.

In day two of the competition, Ovins won against Island Warriors by 5-0 in the women’s division match.

In the men’s division, Ovins beat Shepherds by 21-14. The final game saw USP beat Erakor by 25-0.

The VRFU rugby 10’s tournament takes place every Tuesdays and Wednesdays.