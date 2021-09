The tournament held a total of 57 matches last week.

PVRL Secretary General So’o Motuliki said, “This is the biggest match count ever in Vanuatu rugby league for a tournament. 57 matches all together.”

The number of participating teams increased which saw eight men’s teams competing with Erakor making their debut.

The women’s division saw the return of Ifira Blackbird team.

In the U15 grade championship champions Pacific Warriors fielded two teams in the 9s competition.