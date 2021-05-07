Port Vila Rugby League Round 2 games to kick start tomorrow

Making their debut in the competition will be the Pacific Warriors U15 side.

This group is made up of young men of different heritage from Fiji, Tonga, Samoa who live in Vanuatu.

The Pacific Warriors side will take on Blacksands Diamonds at 11:30am (local time).

Following this match will be USP versus Police playing their first round of competition at 12pm before Port Vila Warriors takes on Blacksands in the women’s division at 1.50pm.

The final match for the day will be between Uluveou Sealions and Blacksand at 1:50pm.