Prep time key for Flying Fijians

Fiji has lost only one Test out of five since the new coaching team led by Simon Raiwalui took over the reins from Vern Cotter six months ago.

Raiwalui said compared to before where they sometimes just get together a week before a game, this squad is well ahead in terms of preparation.

The former national captain added that this is going to be one of most competitive World Cup following the recent success of tier two nations.

“This time we’ve together for 7 to 8 weeks and you see the benefits when you get to prepare so I’m proud of all the nations in terms of where we going and I think it’s going to be the closest World Cup.”

Fiji will have a few days off this week before leaving for France on Thursday.

The side will be officially welcomed in Bordeaux on Saturday.

Fiji faces Wales on September 11 in its first World Cup match.