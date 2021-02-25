Pumas up for Laureus World Sports Award for historic win over All Blacks

In the 30th match between the two sides, Argentina finally beat the All Blacks 25-15 in the Tri-Nations in Sydney in November.

Other contenders for team of the year are Bayern Munich, Liverpool, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Mercedes F1 team.

Last year's men's joint winner Lewis Hamilton has again been nominated, but co-winner Lionel Messi is missing with Robert Lewandowski the top footballer included. LeBron James and Rafael Nadal are the other leading contenders.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka has been nominated in the women's category along with Dutch cycling star Anna van der Breggan and Italian skier Federica Brignone. Osaka won the Laureus Breakthrough Award in 2019.

Nominees:

World Team of the Year Award:

Argentina Men's Rugby Team - first win over three-time world champions the All Blacks.

Bayern Munich (Germany) Football - won Champions League, Bundesliga, German Cup under Hansi Flick.

Kansas City Chiefs (USA) American Football - won the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970.

Liverpool (UK) Football - under Jurgen Klopp won first English Premier League title for 30 years.

Los Angeles Lakers (USA) Basketball - inspired by LeBron James, won their 17th NBA Championship.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team (Germany) - record 7th consecutive Constructors' Championship.

World Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) Cycling - won both road race and time trial at World Championships.

Federica Brignone (Italy) Skiing - first Italian woman to win Overall World Cup; also Combined and G. Slalom.

Brigid Kosgei (Kenya) Athletics - won rescheduled London Marathon by more than three minutes.

Naomi Osaka (Japan) Tennis - won second US Open in 2020, her third career Grand Slam, at age 22.

Wendie Renard (France) Football - captain of Lyon who won a fifth straight Women's Champions League.

Breanna Stewart (USA) Basketball - led Seattle Storm to WNBA Championship; won Finals MVP award.

World Sportsman of the Year Award:

Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) Athletics - broke both 5,000 and 10,000 metres world records in 2020.

Armand Duplantis (Sweden) Athletics - broke outdoor and indoor pole vault world record in 2020.

Lewis Hamilton (UK) Motor Racing - won record-equalling seventh Formula One World Championship.

LeBron James (USA) Basketball - LA Lakers star, won his fourth NBA title and fourth Finals MVP award.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football - 55 goals as Bayern Munich won Champions League, Bundesliga.

Rafael Nadal (Spain) Tennis - won 13th French Open; his 20th career Grand Slam to equal Roger Federer.