Pumas players kicked out of Rugby Championship for border breach | Loop Vanuatu

Governing body SANZAAR says the eight team members crossed the Queensland border into NSW yesterday without exemptions and were stopped trying to re-enter Queensland.

The travel was a direct breach of the present Queensland Government health orders and SANZAAR's Rugby Championship tournament biosecurity plan.

SANZAAR has informed Argentina Rugby that all members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in the tournament but Saturday's rugby championship test between Australia and Argentina on the Gold Coast will proceed.

The group will now stay in New South Wales and will not be available for the weekend's test against the Wallabies. They will rejoin the rest of the touring squad on Sunday to fly back to Argentina.

The Argentina rugby union said the players group comprised Pablo Matera, Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Santiago Medrano and Santiago Socino, the team manager's Lucas Chioccarelli and video analyst Rodrigo Martinez.

The Argentinean playing squad comprises 44 players and the team will announce the matchday squad for the match later today.

"SANZAAR is very disappointed that such a breach has occurred given the clear rules that are in place to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, and compliance with all relevant health orders."

They were forced to stay at a hotel in New South Wales overnight after being turned back at the Queensland border by police for failing to produce required documentation.

SANZAAR said they would remain in the state until rejoining the rest of the Argentina squad on Sunday ahead of their departure from Australia.

"All are in perfect health, staying in a hotel in the area, waiting for their condition to be resolved," the UAR said, adding it was a "top priority" to bring the players back to the camp.

"In parallel, an internal process has begun to clarify what happened and determine the corresponding responsibilities."

The players will be unable to feature in Argentina's final Rugby Championship match against Australia on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Argentina have lost all five matches they have played in the tournament.

The All Blacks play the Springboks again this weekend after narrowly beating them last week.