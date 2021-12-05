Quade Cooper sheds light on NZ-born teammate's struggle after passing Australian citizenship test

Shortly after sitting the test in Japan, where he plays for the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, Cooper took to social media to reveal he passed but not before shedding light on the plight of former teammate Joe Tomane, who Cooper said was "locked out" of Australia this year and forced to fly to New Zealand.

Born in Palmerston North before moving to Australia at a young age, Tomane played for the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans in the NRL prior to switching codes, where he earned 17 caps for the Wallabies between 2012-2015.

"My brother and @Wallabies team mate @joetomane was locked out of the country he’s lived in since 9 months of age and forced to fly and quarantine in NZ earlier this year because he also didn’t fit the criteria of what it took to be identified as Australian..despite standing side-by-side in the Green and Gold," Cooper wrote on Instagram.

"Hopefully he will be the next person to benefit from this law change and be able to fly home to his family and friends soon."

Cooper was born in Auckland and moved to Australia at 13. But despite playing 75 tests for the Wallabies, he had four previous citizenship applications knocked back due to unique difficulties he faced meeting the requirements as an international sportsman.