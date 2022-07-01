Queensland Reds Flanker out to make his family proud

The Queensland Reds player is glad to be back home.

“For me it’s been a real pleasure to come back home, it’s been 3 years since I’ve been back in the country and really looking forward to see the family,” he said.

The 25-year-old is aiming to give his best performance when they take on the Manu Samoa in Suva tomorrow.

“Do my best and to play good with the brothers and at the end of the day just to make everyone happy from Australia. And not forgetting the family back here in Fiji, just to make them happy.”

Uru also said the competition will be a good opportunity to play alongside players of rival teams from Super Rugby.

I’ve been playing against most of these players in Super Rugby and we’ve been gelling even before coming into the team.

Uru will be part of the Australia A team that will take on Samoa will at the ANZ Stadium at 1pm (Fiji Time).