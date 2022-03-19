Reds lose in Super Rugby Pacific

The 2021 Super Rugby AU Grand Final rematch didn't disappoint with a tight, physical 80-minutes of rugby. The Brumbies came out on top in a hard-fought fixture, despite the Reds scoring two tries-to-one.

The game came down to the wire once again, with the Brumbies holding on in the final minutes to break a three-game losing streak against the Queenslanders.

First five-eighth James O'Connor earned the Reds their first five-pointer of the night with a deceiving right-foot step and show and go close to the line to make it 7-3 in the 26th minute.

The Brumbies hit back immediately through Tom Wright, who crossed to give the home side a 10-7 lead going into the break.

With Darcy Swain yellow carded in the 58th minute, hooker Josh Nasser capitalised by diving over to score his third try in the past two games. The Reds drew closer at 13-12.

A 66th minute penalty goal by reserve halfback Ryan Lonergan gave the Brumbies a four-point buffer, but Queensland again rallied in front of a vocal Canberran crowd.

The hosts held on in the dying seconds as Queensland attacked their line, securing a dramatic 16-12 win to remain undefeated.

Photo Photosport Caption: First five-eighth James O'Connor