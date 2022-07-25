RFU to probe former Newcastle Falcons centre's racism claims

Burrell, 32, said racism is "rife" in the sport, with racist "banter" becoming "normalised" among team-mates.

Falcons had already launched their own internal investigation to determine whether the racism he experienced happened while at the Premiership club.

However, the club says it will now be conducted by the RFU.

Ex-England centre Burrell was released by the Falcons in June after two seasons.

"We wanted the investigation to be fully independent and, as such, we agreed that the RFU would conduct the investigation and we will review their findings and recommendations before deciding on any appropriate action," a Newcastle statement said.