Roger Tuivasa-Sheck anticipating a big year ahead

The Blues utility back was the only All Black for his team to run out against the Hurricanes last weekend in their first pre-season fixture of the year. It’s an opportunity that Tuivasa is appreciative of.

“I think making it through the first 40 minutes was the box I wanted to tick,” he says.

“It was good to get some fitness into my game and have some time to watch the clips after to see where I can grow from today.”

PMN News reports after making his switch from League to Union in 2021, Tuivasa was selected for the All Blacks last year. He debuted in the series against Ireland, which the All Blacks lost, but had limited opportunities to impress through the year. He hopes for this year to work on what he needs to improve on.

Going into this year. I think I kind of just have 3 or 4 things I can focus on and just put my focus on the specific things,” Tuivasa-Sheck says.

“Where, as of last year, I was poking at everyone asking questions on what I need to do and work on and try and work on a million things. Now, I can just focus on the smaller things I need.”

Tuivasa-Sheck started on a high, first try for the Blues against the Hurricanes. The game went down to the wire, with the Blues stealing the win in the last minute with a try to Zarn Sullivan.

Held at the Waitemata Rugby Club grounds, fans and followers packed out the venue in full support of their team. Spectators were also treated to an open training session by the Blues women’s team who are gearing up for the Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

With only a couple weekends out until Super Rugby Pacific kicks off for the year, Tuivasa-Sheck is excited about what lies ahead.

“That’s what these games are for to be honest. I just want to keep on learning and getting amongst the young boys and trying to learn my combos with them.”