Ruby Tui signs up for US sevens

The World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist has signed up for the Premier Rugby Sevens (PR7s).

The competition is held over multiple tournaments with the men's and women's teams vying for one trophy.

Tui said she was thrilled to be involved in competition which provided equal opportunities for men and women.

"I've been a massive fan of Premier Rugby Sevens and what they've done for women's rugby since they formed in 2021 in the United States.

"To help grow our game around the world, especially in a place like the US, is an opportunity I take very seriously. PR7s has an awesome model for their competition, with equal pay and opportunity for men and women. And I'm absolutely buzzing to play some sevens again."

Tui, 31, recently announced she was re-signing with New Zealand Rugby for another two years, but she would take an immediate sabbatical.

She will miss the Black Ferns test against Australia on 29 June in Brisbane due to her playing commitments in the US.

She had taken a break from playing after the World Cup to pursue media opportunities and sat out Super Rugby Aupiki.

Tui said she had multiple offers from Europe, Asia and Australia, but she wanted to stay in New Zealand if possible.

The team she will play for in the US competition is yet to be confirmed.

There are eight franchises in the PR7s with each aligned with a region or city.

PR7s chief executive Owen Scannell was delighted to have secured Tui's services.

"Having Ruby come and compete in Premier Rugby Sevens at the height of her playing career is an unprecedented historic moment for the sport of rugby and women's sports across the United States," Scannell said.

"Not only is Ruby a superstar on the field, but she is also one of the greatest ambassadors for rugby and most significant advocates for women's sports globally.

"She has already captured the attention of millions of new fans around the world, and we can't wait for her to join our efforts to build the game in the US."