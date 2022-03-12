Russia out, Georgia into Rugby World Cup

Russia's invasion has led to sanctions across global sport, and Belarus, a key staging area for the offensive, has also been punished.

World Rugby, which banned Russia and Belarus on Feb. 28 and suspended the Rugby Union of Russia's membership, said that the ban meant Russia could not play its remaining World Cup qualifying matches in the 2022 European Championship.

"Therefore these matches will be treated as abandoned," World Rugby said, adding that the updated standings meant that Georgia had sealed its spot at the World Cup.

Photo Getty Images