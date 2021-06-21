Savaii’s War Kings win Samoa’s Junior Lakapi Championship

The team defeated Hurricanes 20-18 in the final at the Apia Park Stadium, last Friday to win the championship.

The tough match saw Hurricanes dominating the opening minutes but failing to convert for the extra points.

The War-Kings took advantage in these areas after they scored six points - three from a dropkick and three from the penalty conversion by Apisaloma Aso.

The winners began dominating the match right before halftime after locking the points at 10-6.

Before halftime, the scoreboard didn't show much between the two sides with 10 points on the board for War-Kings and Hurricanes just behind on 6.

Hurricanes bounced back in the second half and Hurricanes held on to the lead, right up until the last ten seconds of the match when their fortunes changed and War-Kings were awarded a penalty for a foul play.

Aso opted to go for the post, and the scores were a tight one point difference with Hurricanes on 18 and War-Kings right on their heels at 17.

War Kings sealed off their victory after converting the last conversion of the match.