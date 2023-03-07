Savea to find out fate for throat slit gesture, Hurricanes prop cops ban

A SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee on Monday night deemed that Savea should front the judiciary.

Savea is alleged to have contravened Law 9.27: A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

RNZ reports Savea had earlier apologised for the gesture aimed at a Rebels player and had hoped it wouldn't result in judicial action.

The powerful All Blacks No.8 slid his thumb across his throat during a verbal exchange with Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens, prompting Melbourne captain Reece Hodge to complain to referee James Doleman, 'he's threatening to kill him'.

Savea later told journalists he apologised to Louwrens and also had to answer to his father Masena, who called him immediately after the match.

"It's just the heat of the moment, it's a warrior game but I've got to lead by example, being skip, so I got that wrong," Savea said.

"There was a bit of banter going on and it got the better of me.

"I got off the field and my old man called me and kind of growled me off so that's a lesson learnt.

"I understand the role I play with the kids watching the games ... it doesn't excuse what I did but we make mistakes and hopefully I grow and learn from it."

Savea, 29, is hopeful he won't face further penalties from SANZAAR.

"I'm not too sure, it's out of my control," he said.

"...I apologised in the post-game (and) I apologised to the player I did it to. It was just (the) heat of the moment. It's a warrior game, but I have to lead by example and it's something I need to learn from and keep growing."

Savea was both hero and villain, scoring two early tries and setting up another as the visitors roared to a 24-7 halftime lead.

They made it two wins from two, both against Australian opposition, after opening with a comprehensive defeat of the Queenland Reds last week.

Meanwhile, Hurricanes replacement prop Tevita Mafileo has been banned for three weeks for dangerous play in a ruck or maul, after he was red carded during the win over the Rebels.

Mafileo has been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including 25 March 2023.

The incident occurred in the 43rd minute of the match, with Mafileo making contact with an opponents head.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Michael Heron KC (Chair), John Langford and Stefan Terblanche assessed the case.