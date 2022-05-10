Second Sharks player could have been red carded

Annesley says he would have been comfortable if centre Jesse Ramien was sent off and his side became the first in two decades permanently reduced to 11 men after the earlier dismissal of Will Kennedy.

The match review committee hit the Sharks pair with identical grade three careless high tackle charges yesterday, with Ramien facing a ban of three-to-four matches and Kennedy two-to-three matches.

Ramien was oly sin-binned for his high shot on Euan Aitken and while satisfied with the action taken by the match officials, Annesley says he wouldn't have been unhappy with a harsher penalty.

The Sharks won the game 29-10.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT