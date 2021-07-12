Semi Radradra joins Fiji 7s team in Tokyo

It has been several years since the 29-year-old played sevens rugby competitively.

Before meeting up with the team in Japan, Radradra participated in the Super Sevens Series that was held in the UK.

According to the Bristol Post, Radradra played for the Official Wooden Spoon Marauders Sevens team where they won the plate final.

Fiji has two matches on the opening day of the 7s competition.

They will face Japan on 26 July at 12pm (local time) before taking on Canada at 8pm.

Fiji will then play Great Britain on the next day.

The top two teams in each pool, plus the two third-placed teams with the highest points total will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will kick off on 28 July.