Shepherds Men’s rugby side fails to appear for Vanuatu Rugby Union Championship match

The Shepherds Men’s rugby team did not show up for the second round of the Vanuatu Rugby Union Championship at the Independence Park last week.

Their failure to attend the game resulted in the University of the South Pacific rugby team adding another three points to competition’s points table.

The Shepherd’s first round was against Ovins, where only few of their players turned up but did not play since they did not have their jerseys.

Meanwhile USP established their first three points after a default win over Ifira who turned up with less than 15 players.

Ifira regrouped strongly on Wednesday and secured their first three points on the table after a 24-13 win over favourites Ovins.

The tournament continues this week.