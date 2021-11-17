Slipper to captain Wallabies

Hooper has been ruled out after suffering a "mid-foot" sprain in the defeat by England.

It is the second time that the front rower will take charge of the Wallabies after captaining the team in a test against the United States before the 2015 World Cup. He was then the first prop in almost 40 years to captain Australia.

Slipper made his test debut in 2010 and has since won 110 caps for Australia.

Hooper, among the nominees for World Rugby's player of the year, has barely missed a test since his 2012 debut and held a virtual monopoly over the Wallabies' starting openside position but his injury will force another forward pack reshuffle.

Pete Samu, who replaced Hooper after he limped off early in the first half against England, is likely the leading candidate to wear the number seven jersey against the Welsh at the Millennium Stadium.