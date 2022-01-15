Taylor joins Warriors

The 26-year-old Queenslander was initially signed on a train and trial deal in October with a club top 30 option for 2022.

"We're excited to confirm Ash is staying with us. He has been a great addition since joining the club and has more than met our expectations," said Warriors general manager football Craig Hodges.

"He has added so much with his training ethic, enthusiasm and his all-round contribution."

Taylor makes the Warriors his third NRL club after one appearance for Brisbane in 2015 and 114 for Gold Coast from 2016-2021.

Taylor ended his Gold Coast career with 16 appearances in 2021 as the club made the finals for just the fourth time and the first since 2016.

Photo file NRL caption: Former Gold Coast play maker Ash Taylor