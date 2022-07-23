Tedesco stars in Roosters win

The win puts the Roosters right in the thick of the battle for the top eight.

Roosters James Tedesco was in the midst of it all setting up tries for Joseph Suaalii and Daniel Tupou and scoring one of his own, along with making three line breaks and running for 304 metres

The Knights lost Kalyn Ponga to a concussion after he kicked his side to an early 2-0 lead.

Returning playmaker Luke Keary opened the scoring before Tedesco and Suaalii added extras for a 16-2 lead at the break.

Already up 26-2 midway through the second half, the Roosters then went on to take full advantage of Dane Gagai’s trip to the sin bin, piling on further tries through Tupou and Angus Crichton, before Egan Butcher got over for a four-pointer off the bench.

In another match Dragons defeated Sea Eagles 20-6.