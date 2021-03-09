Tigers re-sign Nemani Nadolo

The outside-back joined Tigers in the summer of 2020 and has made nine appearances and scored five tries for Leicester since debuting during the recommenced 2019/20 campaign.

Nadolo has made 30 Test appearances for Fiji, including starring for the Pacific Island nation in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup last season.

Speaking about the re-signing of Nadolo, Leicester Tigers coach Steve Borthwick said: “Nemani has been a positive influence on our club since arriving during the first lockdown period last season and we are very pleased to extend his time at Leicester Tigers.”

“Nemani is an experienced, world-class winger who has shown what he is capable of in both attack and defence in his short time at the club so far last season and in the opening weeks of the current campaign.

“His commitment to what we are building at Leicester Tigers has been very impressive and I have enjoyed working with him so far and look forward to continuing that in to the future.”

Discussing his decision to re-sign with Tigers, Nadolo admitted he felt blessed to be a part of the Leicester club.

“The direction this club is heading in is something I want to be a part of,” said Nadolo.

“I feel blessed to be a part of Tigers and blessed to have had the faith Steve has shown in me and I am excited for what the future holds here at the club.

“We want to be a club that wins things and we know that isn’t going to happen overnight, it’s going to take time, and I feel I can contribute to that“What excites me a lot is that, even after all the hurdles we have had to overcome through COVID, everyone has just got on with the job and there is a no-nonsense approach; you are either in or you’re out.

“We are growing from the ground-up and as this squad continues to be re-shaped, it really excites me to be a part of what is being done.”