Titans brace for Fifita fire and target historic win over Broncos

No Gold Coast side has ever beaten the Broncos twice in a season, dating back to 1988, and after winning the round seven clash 30-12 at Suncorp Stadium the Titans have the chance to secure an historic double at Cbus Super Stadium.

Broncos coach Peter Gentle said last week he hoped Titans-bound Fifita would "show them what they are getting" in the clash. After two wins on the trot Gold Coast captain Jamal Fogarty said he was wary of Fifita but determined to send him home a loser.

"With the Broncos being the big brother, here on the Gold Coast we want to raise the bar in our own performance and make them go two [losses] and zero [wins] against us," he said.

"We've got a little bit of momentum over the last couple of weeks but we've definitely got to sharpen up our tools in defence and attack.

"Dave is one of a kind. He is big, powerful, skilful and the complete package and that is why the recruitment guys went after him.

"He will be out to prove a point to us about what we are going to get next year but also show faith towards his teammates and leave on good terms by putting in a good performance."

Titans veteran Anthony Don won his first ever game against the Broncos, played at the Gold Coast, back in 2014 but the Titans have lost their last five games at home against their near neighbours, including 54-0 and 34-0 hidings in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

"It is probably the biggest game of the year for us the Broncos home game so it is the one we look forward to the most," Don said.

"In recent times [at home] we have had a cricket score put on us and they were disappointing times but we have moved on from that and are looking to get the win to keep the momentum going.

"They are going to be desperate and so are we. This week we have to show up with our defence because they have a lot of strike out wide with Kotoni Staggs and Corey Oates, and a powerful forward pack. We are not taking them lightly."

The Titans are on 12 points and in 13th position on the ladder and the Broncos languish in 15th position on just six points. A win on Saturday night would all but assure the Gold Coast of finishing as the highest-placed Queensland side with the Cowboys, on eight points, needing to win all three remaining games to have any chance of overtaking them.

"To be able to finish on top of the Queensland list of teams is a big achievement for us," Fogarty said.

Meanwhile, Don has re-signed with the club for another year and said new coach Justin Holbrook has played a key role in his decision.

"Justin has been awesome. From day one he has brought the joy back to coming to training," Don said.

"I had a couple of seasons where I wasn't enjoying rugby league as much and was weighing up my future but since Justin has been here he has been unreal.

"Everyone loves coming to training. We work hard when we get here and he sees the positive in everything so he has rejuvenated my career that is for sure. You can see by our on-field performances that we are getting better and better."

