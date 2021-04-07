Travel bubble benefits Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

Planning for the mooted six-week competition had continued between New Zealand Rugby, Rugby Australia and Sanzaar with hopes that a trans-Tasman travel bubble would open in time.

"Today's news gives us even greater confidence to push forward with our plans and provides certainty to our teams, fans and stakeholders," New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

Super Rugby Trans-Tasman would follow on from the conclusion of the Super Rugby Aotearoa and Super Rugby AU competitions.

The Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders would play five matches against the Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force, including two home matches each in New Zealand in the tournament which is scheduled to start on 14 May.

The Highlanders would have a home game to kick off the tournament and the Hurricanes would be away to the Queensland Reds on opening night.

All Kiwi teams would also play two away matches, while their fifth would be part of a 'Super Round' featuring all round three matches being played at one location, over one weekend.

The final was set to be played on 19 June between the top two teams in the round robin competition.

NZR, Rugby Australia and Sanzaar are in discussions about what Tuesday's confirmation of the trans-Tasman travel bubble means for the tournament and will provide an update Wednesday.