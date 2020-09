They defeated Mele Eels 18-14.

Both teams scored a total of three scores each throughout the 80min game.

However, Mele Eels only had one conversion out of three whilst Sealions had all their tries converted.

In other games Ifira Black Birds Rugby League Club U15 drew with Blacksand Diamond in a 9s format 0-0all.

Vate Bulldogs defeated Blacksand Diamond Senior’s in the 13’s format 50-0.