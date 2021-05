CitDF’s Pacific is the focal Cyber Security and Digital Forensics Consulting and Advisory firm in the country.

Owner and Director Dr Jeff Garae said that “ CitDF – Pacific is proud to be part of the Rugby Union and Sports Development.

"We value sports being an enabler across all sectors in Vanuatu. Despite the Pandemic and challenges confronted, CitDF – Pacific is proud and happy to assist and be part of USP Rugby Football Club in 2021."

Photo USP Rugbu Club Vanuatu/ Facebook