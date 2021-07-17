USP wins Vanuatu Rugby 10’s final

USP started strong in the game after they scored in the first half and assembled their defence wall that stopped the Police from scoring a try.

Police created few opportunities to earn a try however USP kept steady to overcome the Police attacking strategies.

USP did not make a mistake as it continued to lift its heads up until the final whistle.

The new champions walked away with VT35,000 plus a gift voucher and Police came in second and with VT20,000.

Tanvasako finished in third place and walked away with VT10,000.

Meanwhile, Ovins won the women’s division grand final after defeating Island Warriors 15-0.