Valetini, Koroibete, Vunivalu and Nawaqanitawase part of Wallabies squad

Nine Fijians are part of the squad with four in the rehab and train on squad groups.

Jones has named a 34-player squad for the Rugby Championship which also includes Rob Valetini, Marika Koroibete, Suliasi Vunivalu and Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Samu Kerevi is in the rehab group with Langi Gleeson.

The train on squad have the likes of Filipo Daugunu, halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa and Serupepeli Uru.

Australia’s first Rugby Championship game is against South Africa at 3.05 am on the 9th of July.