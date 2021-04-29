Vanuatu’s Island Warriors ready for Labour 7s

Head Coach, Thelma Kalpukai said they are well prepared and are anticipating a tough competition.

"We are looking forward to this Saturday's match, we have new girls joining our team especially school girls who are all new to the sport of rugby.”

"We have been training since off season even though there were low turnouts at time but we will give our best performance on the day.”

Warriors is one of the six men’s teams that will be participating at the tournament.

The Labour 7s is expected to see the return of Police and Chiefs Academy this season playing alongside season champions Ifira Blackbird, USP, Ovins and Shepherds.