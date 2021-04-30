Vanuatu Labour 7s confirms pool draws

The one day tournament will be held at Erakor Village field.

Six men’s teams which include Police, Ifira, USP, Mele, Native and Tanvasoko will be competing for top spots while four women’s teams will compete in their category.

The women’s teams are Island Warriors, Mele, Ifira and Tanvasoko.

Pool A will feature: Natives, USP and Ifira.

Pool B will feature: Police, Tanvasoko and Mele.

The four women’s teams are in one pool and will play round robin.

They move on to playoff to decide the winner of the match.

VRU executives confirmed medical and security officers will be present at the ground.