The final showdown will be between USP and Police.

Police has remained undefeated in the competition and will be the team to watch in the final.

USP on the other hand, who managed to qualify against Ifira 1 will be determined to win the final game as well.

Ifira 1 will take on Ovins in the third place play-off.

In the women’s division, the main final will be between Island Warrior and Ovins.