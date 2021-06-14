 

Vanuatu Rugby Football Union releases Rugby 10’s pool draws

BY: Loop Pacific
13:44, June 14, 2021
8 reads

The Vanuatu Rugby Football Union has approved the official draw for the Rugby 10’s tournament, tomorrow.

The draw was conducted yesterday at the VRFU office.

VRU’s competition manager, Pastor Billy Taiwia confirmed that the competition will take place every Tuesday and Wednesday  for both the men and women’s team.

Pastor Taiwia stressed that VRFU aims to revive the importance of keeping the spirit of rugby alive in the country.

The pools:

Men’s Pool A: USP, Ovins, Sherperds and Erakor

Men’s Pool B: Police, Tanvasoko, Ifira and Bulldogs

Women’s: Ifira, Warriors, Tanvasoko and Ovins

The tournament will end on 7 July at the Independence Park.

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu Rugby Football Union
pool draws
  • 8 reads