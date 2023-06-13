Vanuatu rugby league seeks funds to participate in 2023 Pacific Games

Secretary So'oletaua Motuliki told RNZ Pacific from Port Vila last Thursday they were seeking funds to enable them to make the Games trip.

Motuliki said funding would be necessary especially if the Vanuatu Amateur Sports Association and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) has to make the call on what sports teams might have to be left out.

This is because VASANOC might be restrained financially to send a full Vanuatu squad to the Games.

"The initial budget, unfortunately, is not what was observed initially," she said.

"Therefore, VRL are trying its very best to source other funders to get to SPG if VASANOC has to make the hard decision of who to cut when and if the time comes," Motuliki said in response to queries sent to them.

"VRL does not want to leave this to the last minute. We are facing some challenges with obtaining funds for our Plan B to get to the Pacific Games.

Our goal is to make it there."

It will be the first time VRL will participate at the Pacific Games, where rugby league has been selected by the host nation as an extra team sport.

Motuliki said VRL gets 100 percent of its funding from local corporate houses, private businesses, individuals and committee fundraisers.

"We have been very fortunate to have received funding from our on-going partners for all our domestic competitions and development plans," she said.

Rugby league in Vanuatu is quite new, having kicked off in 2011 when it was initially started in Santo by Poppy Henderson.

Port Vila (Efate) has since picked up the sport and kept the interest going.

Motuliki said they currently only have two islands that play the sport.

This year, VRL have two under-16 girls' clubs, three senior women's clubs and four senior men's clubs for Port Vila.

The Santo competition includes two senior women's clubs and three senior men's clubs.

Motuliki said due to smaller player pools in Vanuatu, players have had to decide whether they play rugby union or rugby league, in preparation for the upcoming Games.

"We have had more clubs registered in the past," she said.

"Unfortunately, due to the small player pool that rugby league and rugby union share, a lot have had to make the hard choice this year going into preparation for Pacific Games," she added.

The 2023 Pacific Games will open in Honiara on November 19.