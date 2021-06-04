Vanuatu Rugby League Workshop records successful turn out

VRL Secretary General, So’o Motuliki hailed the turn-out as a success.

“Our development programme is slowly coming into shape and although it is slow but it is a sure process, being able to provide such a workshop is such an honour and privilege. The sky is the limit and we aim to have more workshops as planned during our sporting year in order to fulfill our objectives as a committee as per our development plans.”

The workshop engaged the participants in learning the basics and rules of the sport.

Port Vila Rugby League was grateful to the VRL members as well as the PVRL committee members for organising the event.

“We would also like to extend our gratitude and thanks to Mr. Josiah Russel and the the Erakor Golden Star FC for making their venue available today.”

“Thank you to all our VRL and PVRL volunteer development officers for taking their time today to come down and run all the different activities today.”

The participants were also commended for attending the workshop.