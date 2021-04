He will replace John Miller Kalo.

Tumukon said, “My main plan now is to review the VRU constitution.”

“We are also calling for unity and cooperation with all clubs in developing rugby in Vanuatu.”

VRU has appointed Darval Simon as the new secretary and Ali La’au as the new Treasurer.

Pastor Bill Taiwia has been appointed as the new competition manager and he will be in charge of all local competitions.