The country’s closing rugby tournament of the year will see the teams participating in 15’s rugby, with three women’s team confirmed for the competition.

The men’s team include USP, Ifira, Shepherds and Ovins and the women’s teams are Warriors, Ovins and Shepherds.

The women’s division will open with a match between Ovins and Warriors at 4.30pm.

Men’s Fixtures;

Nov 4; Ovins vs Ifira

Nov 5; Shepherds vs USP

Nov 11; Ovins vs USP

Nov 12; Shepherds vs Ifira