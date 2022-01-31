Vanuatu Rugby Union keen to begin new season

VRU will kick off with the Super Sevens Series which will showcase both Men’s and Women’s categories.

The union said, “Last season was a positive season, having an increase in numbers in both men and women’s team. In the men’s division the number increased by three with Police, Tanvasoko and Erakor joining the men’s division.”

The opening round of the super 7s series will be on 18 February and games continue on 21 February and 4 March.

The finals for the first round of the super 7s series will be on 5 March.

The second round of the super 7s series will be start in April on Good Friday, 15 April and will continue on Easter Monday, 18 April.