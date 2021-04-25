Vanuatu Rugby Union receives major boost

The national rugby union receives a total sponsorship of Vt150,000 from Justin Ngwele and Indigene Lawyers.

VRU will host its second tournament of the season next Saturday as Labour 7s tournament.

While the venue is yet to be confirmed, all teams are urged to continue their training as more details of the upcoming tournament will be released in the coming week.

Meanwhile, VRU is currently working on its games calendar for the year, and once finalized all clubs, players, and supporters will be notified accordingly.